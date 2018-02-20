The Asian Age | News

India, Crime

WB: Men rape 21-yr-old tribal woman, insert iron rod inside private part

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 20, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2018, 2:46 pm IST

Several men grabbed the woman and took turns to rape her before inserting the iron rod into her private parts.

An 21-year-old mentally challenged tribal woman was gangraped and physically assaulted by several unidentified men on Sunday near South Dinajpur's Kushmandi. (Representational Image)
Kolkata: A brutal incident of rape has been reported from West Bengal that has eerie similarities to the December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya Delhi gangrape case. 

As per reports, an 21-year-old mentally challenged tribal woman was gangraped and physically assaulted by several unidentified men on Sunday near South Dinajpur's Kushmandi. 

According to reports, the men inserted an iron rod into the victim's private parts while committing the heinous crime. The victim, who was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, had sustained severe injuries. 

As per reports, several men grabbed the woman and forcefully took her to a deserted location under a bridge when she was returning from a village fair in Kushmandi. They men then took turns to rape her before inserting the iron rod into her private parts.

The woman was rescued by locals who acted upon hearing her cries. She was rushed to the government-run Raigunj Superspeciality Hospital where doctors carried out an emergency surgery. Since her condition continued to remain critical, the victim was referred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

After the incident, tension spread in the area as some local people joined protests and demanded immediate police action.

“She was kept in CCU and was in a semi-conscious state. She is undergoing operations now. The doctors are doing ‘open’ surgery to detect the exact internal injuries. A team comprising surgeons and gynaecologists has been formed to monitor her,” reports quoted Malda Hospital official saying. 

The police have conducted an investigation into the matter and have detained one suspect for interrogation. They are yet to figure out how many men were involved.

