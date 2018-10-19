The Asian Age | News

Friday, Oct 19, 2018 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

India, Crime

7-yr-old raped while returning from school in Haryana's Rewari

ANI
Published : Oct 19, 2018, 11:07 am IST
Updated : Oct 19, 2018, 11:07 am IST

The incident comes over a month after a 19-year-old CBSE topper from the same district was kidnapped and gang-raped after being drugged.

The incident took place on October 16, wherein a 38-year-old man allegedly abducted the minor girl, took her to the fields nearby and raped her. (Representational image)
 The incident took place on October 16, wherein a 38-year-old man allegedly abducted the minor girl, took her to the fields nearby and raped her. (Representational image)

Rewari (Haryana): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped while returning from school in Haryana's Rewari district.

The incident took place on October 16, wherein a 38-year-old man allegedly abducted the minor girl, took her to the fields nearby and raped her.

After reaching home, the girl, who was bleeding profusely, narrated the ordeal to her mother, a migrant labourer, following which police were informed. The police took the victim to the hospital for medical examination.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satpal Kumar told ANI that the accused has been arrested in connection with the case.

"We received a complaint on October 16 that minor girl was allegedly raped by a 38-year-old man. The girl was admitted to the trauma centre. The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered in this regard and probe is underway," he added.

The incident comes over a month after a 19-year-old CBSE topper from the Kosli area in the same district was allegedly kidnapped while she was on her way to a coaching centre in Mahendragarh, and gang-raped after being drugged.

