25-yr-old woman held captive, gangraped in Odisha's Puri for 10 days

Bhubaneswar: A 25-year-old woman from West Bengal was allegedly gangraped for 10 days in confinement at a market complex in Puri district of Odisha, the police said on Thursday.

The police have detained two people in connection with the crime and interrogation is on, Puri district additional superintendent of police Gagarin Mohanty said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the woman was brought to Odisha by another woman named Kajal on the pretext of securing a job for her a year ago. However, the woman was forced into prostitution by Kajal and a man.

The police said the woman informed that several other people were also held captive along with her and raped for days.

The woman was rescued by the police who broke open the lock on Wednesday after she raised an alarm from the roof top of the building where she was detained.

The woman was admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital.

Women activists of opposition BJP and the Congress met the woman at the hospital and have asked the authorities for immediate arrest of all the accused.