The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 19, 2018 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

India, Crime

Folk dancer attacked with chemical by spurned lover; vision reduced

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 19, 2018, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2018, 12:19 pm IST

The chemical has left no marks on her face but has damaged her corneas thereby reducing her vision, doctors said.

In the attack caught on CCTV, the attacker is seen splashing the chemical on her face and running away. (Representational Image)
 In the attack caught on CCTV, the attacker is seen splashing the chemical on her face and running away. (Representational Image)

Indore: Rupali Nirapure, a folk dancer and reality show participant, was attacked with chemical substance thrown at her by a spurned lover in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday. The incident happened hours before Rupali was scheduled to fly to the United States for a concert.

The chemical has damaged her corneas and has reduced her vision, reports said quoting doctors. However, the acidic chemical has left no mark on her face.

The accused, identified as Mahendra, has been arrested.

According to reports, Mahendra met Rupali in a dance class and was forcing her to marry him even though she had refused multiple times.

In the attack caught on CCTV, the attacker is seen splashing the chemical on her face and running away.

Rupali is a popular folk dancer and has participated in several dance shows on TV.

Tags: rupali nirapure, chemical attack, acid attack, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

MOST POPULAR

1

Not for all: The first uncensored hardcore porn game on Steam

2

In this singing village of Meghalaya, everyone has musical name

3

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

4

Rajkummar Rao introduces Raghu and Rukmini from Made In China

5

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham