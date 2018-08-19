Minor raped by father, allowed by court to terminate 13-week pregnancy

The judge has ordered to preserve the foetus for DNA sample.

Mathura: A special POCSO court on Saturday permitted a minor rape survivor to terminate her 13-week pregnancy, an official said.

The girl was allegedly raped multiple times by her father, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, an FIR was registered against her father on August 8 and later he was arrested, the official said.

In an interim order, Judge Vivekanand Saran Tripathi instructed the investigating officer in the case to take the minor to the chief medical officer for abortion, Additional District Government Council (ADGC) Virendra Kumar Lavania said.

The judge has ordered to preserve the foetus for DNA sample, Lavania said.

He also ordered the district magistrate of Mathura to transfer Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the girl's family within a month, the ADGC said.