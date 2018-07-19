The Asian Age | News

Mob thrashes Karnataka man over suspicion of being child lifter

The victim, who was a divorcee, had come to meet his son and asked him to come with him.

Mandya: A man, who had come to meet his son in Karnataka's Mandya district was thrashed by a mob over suspicion of being a child lifter.

As his child refused to come with him, the people mistook the man for a child lifter and assaulted him.

Earlier on July 13, a man was lynched to death and two got severely injured after a mob attacked them on suspicion of being child-traffickers in Karnataka's Bidar district.

Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha termed mob lynching incidents "unfortunate" and underscored that social media is being misused to spread fake news.

"These are unfortunate incidents. We had issued an advisory on this recently, and one in 2016 also. Social media being used to spread fake news and rumours is also a reason. We have asked social sites for regulation," Singh said.

