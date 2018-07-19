Jawan electrocutes wife on private parts over suspicion of extra-marital affair

Suresh Miri, cook with 6th battalion of CAF in Dantewada, confessed to killing wife as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.

'When Laxmi was washing clothes in the bathroom, Suresh Miri went inside and started beating her. When she fell unconscious, Miri passed electric current to her private parts with the help of a live wire leading to her death on the spot,' police said.

Raipur: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly killed his wife by electrocuting her private parts after he suspected her of infidelity in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, the police told on Wednesday.

"When Laxmi was washing clothes in the bathroom, Suresh Miri went inside and started beating her. When she fell unconscious, Miri passed electric current to her private parts with the help of a live wire leading to her death on the spot," Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Sargaon police outpost, Paras Ram Jagat told PTI.

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Suresh Miri, a cook with the 6th battalion of the CAF in Dantewada district, confessed to killing his wife, Laxmi, as he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, Jagat added.

The couple, who lived in a housing board colony along with their two children in Bhatapara, located around 80 kilometres away from the state capital Raipur, had a heated argument on Wednesday afternoon, the ASI said.

"The accused, Suresh Miri, 33, was taken into custody yesterday by Sargaon police in Mungeli district, where he had brought the body of his wife Laxmi, 27, after allegedly killing her," he said.

Miri afterwards called his in-laws and said that Laxmi had taken ill, Jagat said, adding that the accused then hired a van and took the body to his native village Khajri in the neighbouring Mungeli district.

Later, Miri told his in-laws that Laxmi had died due to the illness. His in-laws confronted him when they saw Laxmi's body and informed the police.

A police team reached the village and took Miri into custody, Jagat said.

Bhatapara police have been informed about his custody and they will reach Sargaon to arrest him on Friday, he said.

When contacted, Bahatapara police officials said the house of the accused, where the alleged crime took place, had been sealed.