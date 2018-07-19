65 yr-old religious teacher held for raping 8-yr-old girl in Bihar's Darbhanga

The accused apparently used to visit the victim's house around 9 pm every day to give tuition on religious texts.

On the fateful day accused had gone to her house. Finding her alone in the room, the teacher allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl. (Representational image)

Darbhanga: In another case of sexual assault, a 65-year-old religious teacher was arrested on Wednesday for alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl in a village in Darbhanga district.

The police officer Anuj Kumar who is handling the case told ANI, "The victim suffered serious injuries to her private parts. We have arrested Mohammad Mozib-ur Rahman and initiated an investigation into the matter."

The victim was rushed to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where her condition is said to be still critical. The gruesome incident occurred in a village under the jurisdiction of the Hayaghat police station on July 17.

