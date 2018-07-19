The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jul 19, 2018 | Last Update : 06:31 PM IST

India, Crime

65 yr-old religious teacher held for raping 8-yr-old girl in Bihar's Darbhanga

ANI
Published : Jul 19, 2018, 4:35 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2018, 4:35 pm IST

The accused apparently used to visit the victim's house around 9 pm every day to give tuition on religious texts.

On the fateful day accused had gone to her house. Finding her alone in the room, the teacher allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl. (Representational image)
 On the fateful day accused had gone to her house. Finding her alone in the room, the teacher allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl. (Representational image)

Darbhanga: In another case of sexual assault, a 65-year-old religious teacher was arrested on Wednesday for alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl in a village in Darbhanga district.

The police officer Anuj Kumar who is handling the case told ANI, "The victim suffered serious injuries to her private parts. We have arrested Mohammad Mozib-ur Rahman and initiated an investigation into the matter."

The victim was rushed to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where her condition is said to be still critical. The gruesome incident occurred in a village under the jurisdiction of the Hayaghat police station on July 17.

The accused apparently used to visit the victim's house around 9 pm every day to give tuition on religious texts. On the fateful day also he had gone to her house. Finding her alone in the room, the teacher allegedly sexually assaulted the minor girl.

Tags: religious teachers rapes 8 yr-old girl, crime, crime against minor
Location: India, Bihar, Darbhanga

