Video: Sarpanch's family in Haryana beats up widows for protesting height of drain

Rewari (Haryana): A viral video has sent shockwaves across the nation, in which a sarpanch's family in Rewari's Bhudhana village can be seen abusing two widows publicly and also beat them up.

This incident took place on May 15, when the Panchayat was constructing a drain in front of the widows' house and the height of drain became the bone of contention.

Objecting to this, the two widows argued with them to lower the height of the drain so it might not trouble them. This led to the dispute which resulted in manhandling of the women.

Sarpanch Mukesh and Sarpanch Devar Chandrabhan reached the spot and abused the two women and attacked them fiercely.

The two widows have also alleged that both before and after the incident, they informed the police, but no help came forth.

In his own defence, Sarpanch Chandrabhan said that the women tore his clothes, which then led to the manhandling.

After the video went viral, the police have now registered a case against the sarpanch's family including four other people.