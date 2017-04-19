Mallya gets bail hours after arrest in UK; Indian govt preps for extradition process

The CBI had chargesheeted Mr Mallya in January this year for allegedly defaulting in a bank loan case.

Industrialist Vijay Mallya leaves Westminster Magistrate's Court in London after getting bail on Tuesday. He was arrested earlier on Tuesday by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Industrialist Vijay Mallya was arrested in London on Tuesday by Scotland Yard on India’s extradition request forwarded by the CBI which has charged him for an alleged financial fraud. The industrialist, however, was granted bail within hours of his arrest.

Agency reports from London said that Mr Mallya was arrested by the Metropolitan police’s extradition unit after he went to a central London police station on Tuesday morning. Subsequently he appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court in London with his legal team and was granted bail within a few hours.

Soon after his release, Mr Mallya tweeted, “Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in court started today as expected.”

Agency reports from London also quoted a member of Mr Mallya’s team as saying, “It was a voluntary action and he would be out in a few minutes.” He, however, did not give any details of the bail conditions.

The CBI had chargesheeted Mr Mallya in January this year for allegedly defaulting in a bank loan case. Subsequently, the agency had sent a formal extradition request in February, which was forwarded to British authorities by the ministry of external affairs.

CBI sources said they were closely monitoring developments in London and would decide on future course of action according to extradition proceedings in court.

“We are in touch with law enforcement authorities in London. If required, we will have our own representative in court to push for Mallya’s extradition, which is now part of a legal process. It is now for the courts in London to take a final view on whether Mallya can be extradited to India in connection with the cases against him,” an official said.

Investigating agencies have been asked to finalise the necessary paper work in connection with Mr Mallya’s extradition process and, sources said, a team from the CBI, ED and home ministry is likely to visit London shortly.

There are several steps in the UK’s extradition procedure, including a decision by the judge to issue an arrest warrant or not. In case a warrant is issued, the said person has to be arrested and produced in court for a preliminary hearing along with that of an extradition hearing before a final decision can be taken by the secretary of state. However, the concerned person can approach the higher courts, right up to the Supreme Court, challenging any adverse order against him/her.

New Delhi, sources added, has been pushing aggressively for Mr Mallya’s extradition and the issue was taken up by finance minister Arun Jaitley with senior government functionaries during his recent visit to London.

In its extradition request, New Delhi had claimed that there is a legitimate case against Mr Mallya and, if honoured, it would show British sensitivity towards India’s concerns. Following this, British authorities had initiated the extradition process and forwarded it to a district judge for further action.