The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

India, Crime

Night club bouncer in rape case kills woman in Gurgaon

PTI
Published : Jan 19, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2019, 10:22 am IST

A bouncer allegedly shot dead a 22-year-old woman on Friday morning for not withdrawing a rape case against him.

The woman's body was spotted at Khusboo Chowk at the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway (Photo:File)
 The woman's body was spotted at Khusboo Chowk at the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway (Photo:File)

Gurgaon: A bouncer allegedly shot dead a 22-year-old woman on Friday morning for not withdrawing a rape case against him, hours before she was to record her statement in court, police said. 

According to the victim's mother, Sandeep Kumar had gone to their house early morning and abducted the woman who worked as a dancer at a night club.

She was shot four times by the accused, the police said. The woman's body was spotted at Khusboo Chowk at the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway by some passersby who informed the police control room.

According to the mother, Kumar was pressuring her to withdraw the rape case against him that she had lodged in March 2017.

"Kumar came to my house at Nathupur early morning and requested to speak to her for few minutes in his car. But he sped away as soon as she sat inside. A few hours later at 6 am, he threatened me over phone to withdraw the case, saying he would kill her," she alleged.

The woman's mother said the hearing of rape case was scheduled Friday and hence she came from Karnal to Gurgaon to record her statement along with of her daughter in court.

The victim, who was working at the night club for four years had befriended Kumar, who was employed there as bouncer, the police said. In March 2017, the victim had alleged that she was raped by Kumar and an FIR was lodged in a women police station.

Gurgaon Police arrested the accused and he later got bail from court, they said. "On the statement of victim's mother, we have registered an FIR against Sandeep in DLF phase 1 Police Station. The accused, a resident of Tigaon in Faridabad, is at large," said Gurgaon Police

Tags: rape, crime
Location: India, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

2

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

3

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

4

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

5

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham