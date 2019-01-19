The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 19, 2019 | Last Update : 01:07 PM IST

India, Crime

BJP worker held in connection with Prahlad Bandhwar's murder

ANI
Published : Jan 19, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2019, 11:00 am IST

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over Bandhwar's demise and requested CM Kamal Nath to order a top-level investigation.

Prahlad Bandhwar, who served as the Mandsaur Municipal Corporation president, was shot dead in Nai Abaadi area on Thursday by Manish Bairagi. (Photo: ANI)
 Prahlad Bandhwar, who served as the Mandsaur Municipal Corporation president, was shot dead in Nai Abaadi area on Thursday by Manish Bairagi. (Photo: ANI)

Pratapgarh: Police in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh arrested Manish Bairagi, a BJP worker, in connection with the murder of Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar.

Bandhwar, who served as the Mandsaur Municipal Corporation president, was shot dead in Nai Abaadi area on Thursday.

A day after the incident, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over Bandhwar's demise and said that he has requested Chief Minister Kamal Nath to order a top-level investigation into the matter.

"Prahlad Bandhwar was a well-known politician. He played a huge role in promoting the BJP in Mandsaur. Not just he used to work for the poor, he even fought for the rights of common people and was always concerned about the development of Mandsaur. I never thought that he had a personal problem with anyone. He was loved by all," Chouhan told ANI.

However, Kamal Nath said there was "no need for a big investigation" into the death of Bandhwar.

"The son of the victim himself registered the name of the accused in the FIR. There's no need for a big investigation, there are two eyewitnesses. Death should not be politicised especially when it's an internal matter of a party," Nath told media in Bhopal on Friday.

Tags: bjp, murder, manish bairagi, prahlad bandhwar
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

2

The trendy Australian ascetic at Kumbh

3

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

4

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

5

Armed men loot passengers in 2 coaches of Duronto Express in Delhi

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham