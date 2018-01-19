WB: TMC student wing leader assaults girl; video goes viral

In the video, the offender first slapped the girl and tried hitting her with a glass cover. Later he kicked and thrashed her several times.

The girl had alleged that she was harassed, heckled and subjected to violence many times by the students' leader. (Photo: Representational)

Hooghly: In a video that went viral on the internet, a member of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad — TMC student wing, is seen assaulting a girl inside the college premises of Rishra Bidhan College in Hooghly, West Bengal.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, took place on December 4, 2017 inside the Union Room of the college.

The victim on Wednesday lodged a complaint against the offender, the college students union's General Secretary Sahid Hasan Khan.

In her complaint, the girl had alleged that she was harassed, heckled and subjected to violence many times by the students' leader.

CCTV footage surfaces of a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad leader Sahid assaulting a girl in Bidhan Chandra College in West Bengal's Hooghly. Complaint has been filed (4.12.17) pic.twitter.com/c7yX0pFEb2 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

There were other students present in the room, but none came to her rescue.