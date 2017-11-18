Chandigarh: 21-yr-old girl gangraped, dumped in isolated area

Saturday, Nov 18, 2017 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST
The incident happened when the victim was returning home in an auto-rickshaw on Friday evening.
Chandigarh: A 21-year-old girl has allegedly been gangraped and dumped in an isolated place at Sector 53 of Chandigarh.
As per reports, the victim was returning home in an auto-rickshaw from Sector 37 on Friday evening when she was gangraped and dumped at Sector 53.
The Chandigarh Police have confirmed the incident and registered a case in this regard.
"She was gang-raped late evening, a case has been registered after medical investigation of the victim," said PRO Chandigarh Police.
Further details are awaited.