Chandigarh: 21-yr-old girl gangraped, dumped in isolated area

The incident happened when the victim was returning home in an auto-rickshaw on Friday evening.

The Chandigarh Police has registered a case after medical investigation of the victim. (Photo: File | Representational)

Chandigarh: A 21-year-old girl has allegedly been gangraped and dumped in an isolated place at Sector 53 of Chandigarh.

As per reports, the victim was returning home in an auto-rickshaw from Sector 37 on Friday evening when she was gangraped and dumped at Sector 53.

The Chandigarh Police have confirmed the incident and registered a case in this regard.

"She was gang-raped late evening, a case has been registered after medical investigation of the victim," said PRO Chandigarh Police.

Further details are awaited.