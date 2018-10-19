The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 18, 2018

India, Crime

Bengaluru man molests IndiGo flight attendant on plane; arrested

Published : Oct 18, 2018, 8:47 pm IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2018, 8:47 pm IST

Following his arrest, the accused was produced in Mumbai court, which remanded him in police custody for a day, an official said.

Raju Gangappa, a resident of Bengaluru, allegedly pressed the back of 20-year-old flight attendant while he was passing by her and when she reprimanded him, he abused her. (Representational Image)
Mumbai: A 28-year-old passenger has been arrested for allegedly molesting a female flight attendant on board a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane before its departure from the Mumbai airport, a police official said on Thursday.

Raju Gangappa, a resident of Bengaluru, allegedly pressed the back of the 20-year-old flight attendant while he was passing by her and when she reprimanded him, he abused her, the official said giving details of incident which occurred on Tuesday.

She informed her seniors about the incident following which the person was offloaded along with his baggage, he said.

The official said he was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials and later taken into custody by the airport police.

Gangappa has been booked under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), he said.

Following his arrest, he was produced in a Mumbai court on Wednesday, which remanded him in police custody for a day, the official said. He will again be produced before a court on Thursday, he added.

A probe was underway in the case, the officer said.

IndiGo did not respond to a query on the issue.

