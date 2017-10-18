The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017 | Last Update : 07:16 PM IST

India, Crime

Harshita was witness in mother's murder, my husband killed her: singer's sister

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 18, 2017, 6:11 pm IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2017, 6:41 pm IST

'Harshita was killed by my husband because she was a witness in my mother's murder case,' she said.

Harshita Dahiya was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chamrara village in Haryana's Panipat district on Tuesday. (Photo: Facebook/Harshita Dahiya)
 Harshita Dahiya was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chamrara village in Haryana's Panipat district on Tuesday. (Photo: Facebook/Harshita Dahiya)

Panipat: A 22-year-old Haryanvi singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chamrara village in Haryana's Panipat district on Tuesday, police said.

A day after the murder, sister of Harshita on Wednesday accused her husband of killing the Haryanvi singer. 

Dahiya was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chamrara village in Haryana's Panipat district on Tuesday.

"Harshita was killed by my husband because she was a witness in my mother's murder case," Lata, sister of Dahiya, said.

Lata's husband, Dinesh, has been accused of murdering her mother. In a police complaint filed in 2014, Dahiya had also accused him of raping her, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Panipat District Superintendent of Police Desh Raj said a team has been formed and investigation is underway in the matter.

"Postmortem is going on. We will slowly get to the bottom of it," Raj told ANI.

Dahiya, a local singer and dancer, was shot dead when she was heading home around 4:15 pm after her performance at a function in a village in Panipat's Israna.

"When she was returning, a black car overtook her vehicle near Chamrara and forced it to stop," Raj said.

He said two unidentified youth asked the two assistants and the driver of the singer to come out of the car and later shot her in the vehicle.

A doctor said about seven to eight bullet wounds were found on Dahiya’s body.

While “3 bullets recovered. Rest bullets passed across the body. No other injury mark [sic],” Dr Rajeev Maan said.

Dahiya, a resident of Nahra-Nahri village of Haryana's Sonipat, was living in Narela in Delhi.

She was accompanied by a male singer, her assistant and her driver. Her body was sent to the mortuary at a general hospital. 

Recently, Dahiya had posted a video on social media where she alleged receiving death threats. In the video she is seen saying that she is not afraid of anyone.

(With agencies inputs)

Tags: haryana singer, haryana singer murder, harshita dahiya, brother in law, haryana singer sister
Location: India, Haryana, Panipat

MOST POPULAR

1

10.or G (4 GB) Review: Should Xiaomi Be Worried?

2

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, mother booked for domestic violence by sister-in-law

3

Here are tips for you to take care of your pet dog this Diwali

4

WhatsApp rolls out advance location sharing feature

5

Water once flowed on 'cold and icy' ancient Mars: study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Deepavali, also known as Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu communities as the new beginning and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (Photo: AP)

Malaysians celebrate Deepavali

2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the Railway in Wartime event in Pickering, northern England. (Photo: AFP)

North Yorkshire town goes back in time for its Railway in Wartime event

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Diwali Festival attracts over 35,000 people with its lively music and dance performances. photo: AP)

Diwali festival lights up London's Trafalgar Square

The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 took place in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (All Photos: AP)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017: Weekend 2 sees Chance, Glass animals perform

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was "Isli", meaning bridegroom and the other, "Tislit", meaning bride. (Photo: AP)

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the "kawaii" (cute) fluffiness of its ubiquitous pop culture. (Photo: AFP)

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham