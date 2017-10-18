Harshita was witness in mother's murder, my husband killed her: singer's sister

'Harshita was killed by my husband because she was a witness in my mother's murder case,' she said.

Harshita Dahiya was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chamrara village in Haryana's Panipat district on Tuesday. (Photo: Facebook/Harshita Dahiya)

Panipat: A 22-year-old Haryanvi singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chamrara village in Haryana's Panipat district on Tuesday, police said.

A day after the murder, sister of Harshita on Wednesday accused her husband of killing the Haryanvi singer.

"Harshita was killed by my husband because she was a witness in my mother's murder case," Lata, sister of Dahiya, said.

Lata's husband, Dinesh, has been accused of murdering her mother. In a police complaint filed in 2014, Dahiya had also accused him of raping her, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Panipat District Superintendent of Police Desh Raj said a team has been formed and investigation is underway in the matter.

"Postmortem is going on. We will slowly get to the bottom of it," Raj told ANI.

Dahiya, a local singer and dancer, was shot dead when she was heading home around 4:15 pm after her performance at a function in a village in Panipat's Israna.

"When she was returning, a black car overtook her vehicle near Chamrara and forced it to stop," Raj said.

He said two unidentified youth asked the two assistants and the driver of the singer to come out of the car and later shot her in the vehicle.

A doctor said about seven to eight bullet wounds were found on Dahiya’s body.

While “3 bullets recovered. Rest bullets passed across the body. No other injury mark [sic],” Dr Rajeev Maan said.

Dahiya, a resident of Nahra-Nahri village of Haryana's Sonipat, was living in Narela in Delhi.

She was accompanied by a male singer, her assistant and her driver. Her body was sent to the mortuary at a general hospital.

Recently, Dahiya had posted a video on social media where she alleged receiving death threats. In the video she is seen saying that she is not afraid of anyone.

