India, Crime

Woman in 20s burnt to death by lover, his family in Odisha

PTI
Published : Aug 18, 2018, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2018, 1:33 pm IST

The woman and her boyfriend were in a relationship for the last two years and both had decided to get married.

Locals found the woman engulfed in flames outside the house of her boyfriend, Amit Yadav, in Bondhamunda locality in Rourkela on Friday morning, police said. (Representational Image)
Rourkela: A woman in her early 20s died of burn injuries after she was allegedly set afire in front of her boyfriend's house in Rourkela on Friday, police said.

They shifted the woman to Ispat General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, said Bira Kishore Mallick of Bandhamunda police station, who is investigating the case.

The family members of the woman have alleged that Amit and his parents set her on fire. Biranchi Nayak, father of the woman, lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

He claimed that his daughter, Asha Nayak and Amit were in a relationship for the last two years and both had decided to get married. However, for the last few days, Amit was trying to evade her and a few days back he refused to marry her.

Bira Kishore Mallick said Amit has been absconding since the incident occurred while his parents have been detained.

