The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 18, 2017 | Last Update : 10:08 PM IST

India, Crime

WB: Colonel, 3 private firm officials arrested in bribery case, sent to CBI custody

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2017, 9:11 pm IST

The arrest of a senior Army officer attached to the Eastern Command from the city causes embarrassment to the army top brass.

The accused were produced at the court which remanded them in CBI custody till June 22. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The accused were produced at the court which remanded them in CBI custody till June 22. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Kolkata: Blowing the lead of corruption in defence procurement within the Indian Army, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a serving Colonel and three officials of a Pune-based private company in a bribery deal of Rs 1.80 lakhs. The accused, Colonel Shaibal Kumar of planning & engineering branch of the Indian Army, is posted at the Eastern Command headquarters: Fort William in Kolkata.

The three others are Sharat Nath, managing director; Vijay Naidu, director of M/s Xtech Equipments Pvt Ltd and Amit Roy, the Kolkata representative of the private firm. The arrest of a senior Army officer attached to the Eastern Command from the city is rare. It is bound to cause embarrassment to the army top brass.

Sources revealed that three among the four accused, including the Colonel, were arrested from the city on Saturday evening. They were produced at the court which remanded them in CBI custody till June 22. Mr Nath who was arrested by the CBI in Pune is now being brought to Kolkata on a transit remand, sources added.

The CBI's anti corruption branch registered a case on June 17 against the Colonel and the three senior officials of the private firm under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7, 12 and 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to a CBI statement, the Colonel had demanded a bribe of Rs. 1.80 lakhs from Mr Nath of the private company in connection with the supply of Power Pack Rock Splitters which are used by various field formations of the Army. It elaborated, "The Colonel was alleged to have already demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000 during February in 2017 and as part of the second installment of the bribe, the Colonel has now accepted Rs 50,000 from the accused company."

The CBI said it tracked the director of the private firm "who had come from Pune to deliver the bribe to the Colonel and nabbed him after the payment of bribe to the Colonel. CBI caught the Colonel and recovered the bribe from his residence."

CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said, "Searches have been conducted in four premises at Pune and two premises at Kolkata. Further investigation is continuing."

Tags: bribery case, cbi, colonel shaibal kumar, 3 arrested
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

US: Dog honoured with retirement party; served Orlando airport for 5 years

2

No card, only hard cash for President nomination in Digital India

3

Indian-American’s upcoming hotel chain ‘American Idea’ inspired by Trump’s campaign

4

Gal Gadot shows the real meaning of 'Wonder Woman'

5

Witty bar sign to keep rude customers away goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham