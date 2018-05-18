The Asian Age | News

Bhopal woman raped and killed, beer bottle pieces found in private parts

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 18, 2018, 2:12 pm IST
Updated : May 18, 2018, 2:40 pm IST

The woman's body was found days later in a decomposed state, suggesting she had bled to death a few days back.

The one-room flat was broken open after neighbours complained about a foul smell emanating from the room. (Representational Image)
 The one-room flat was broken open after neighbours complained about a foul smell emanating from the room. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: In a shocking incident a 35-year-old woman was found dead in a one-room flat in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. According to reports, the woman was allegedly raped and then murdered as well as pieces of a beer bottle and a soft drink can were inserted in her private parts. 

According to a report in NDTV, the woman's body was found almost three days after she was murdered. The doctors also found a head injury and suspect that her head was banged against a wall.

The woman is a resident of Icchawar town in Sehore district and was living with a man in a rented accommodation in the Pragati Nagar locality of Bhopal, reported Hindustan Times

The one-room flat was broken open after neighbours complained about a foul smell emanating from the room. The woman's body was found decomposed, suggesting she had bled to death a few days back.

The police on Thursday arrested the man she was living with. While the police have been unable to establish what happened, the man has reportedly told them the woman was his fourth wife. His first two wives had left him and the third wife died mysteriously, the police told Hindustan Times.

“The house is owned by a man who lives in Saudi Arabia. The post-mortem report established rape and insertion of two bottles in her private parts,” said Ashoka Garden town inspector Sunil Shrivastava. 

Tags: crime against women, rape and murder
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

