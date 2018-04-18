The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Apr 18, 2018

India, Crime

Meghalaya man lynched, wife, daughter beaten for practising witchcraft

PTI
Published : Apr 18, 2018, 9:40 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2018, 9:43 am IST

Five people, including 3 brothers, were arrested in connection with attack that took place at Dainadubi area in North Garo Hills district.

A 68-year-old man was lynched and his wife and pregnant daughter were injured in Meghalaya when a group of people attacked them on suspicion of practising witchcraft. (Representational image)
 A 68-year-old man was lynched and his wife and pregnant daughter were injured in Meghalaya when a group of people attacked them on suspicion of practising witchcraft. (Representational image)

Tura: A 68-year-old man was lynched and his wife and pregnant daughter were injured in a Meghalaya village when a group of people attacked them on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said on Tuesday.

Five people, including three brothers, were arrested in connection with the attack that took place at Dainadubi area in North Garo Hills district on Monday night.

A family member of the three brothers was ill for a long time and they suspected that the victims’ black magic was responsible for it, district superintendent of police Dalton Marak said.

They entered the house of Poding Momin (68) and lynched him. His 65-year-old wife and their pregnant daughter were also beaten up and critically injured.

Their son who was also in the house at that time but he managed to escape, Marak said.

Tags: witchcraft, man lynched, meghalaya, noth garo hills
Location: India, Meghalaya

