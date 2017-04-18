The Asian Age | News

UP: Woman runs to police station for protection, shot dead

PTI
Published : Apr 18, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
The woman was rushed to the district hospital by the locals where she was declared brought dead.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Mainpuri: A 45-year-old woman was thrashed and shot dead allegedly outside a police post in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh.

Anisa Begum had gone to the Agra Gate Police Chowki on Monday to complain about threat to her life from the accused Wasim over a land dispute, her family members said.

Wasim also arrived at the Chowki along with his mother and sister and thrashed Anisa Begum and when she rushed to save herself, the culprit fired four shots from a revolver, one of them hitting her neck, they said.

The woman was rushed to the district hospital by the locals where she was declared brought dead, they said, adding that public overpowered Wasim and handed him over to the police.

SP, Sunil Kumar Saxena, said that all the three culprits have been arrested and investigations are on to ascertain the details of the incident.

