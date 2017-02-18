The Asian Age | News

India, Crime

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2017, 7:01 pm IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2017, 7:01 pm IST

According to reports, they celebrated his death by dancing near the dead body.

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Saturday spread the dragnet to nab five accused, who shot dead a financier in Sangrur district, celebrated his death by dancing near the dead body.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused later posted videos on Facebook, bragging about the murder.

“At about 10am, five youths with pistols in hand reached the market on two motorcycles and stopped near Hardev. They put pistols on his head and pumped in five bullets. They celebrated his death with a dance and challenged the police to catch them if they can,” a shopkeeper told HT.

"We are working on the case and are hopeful of making early arrests," Sub-Inspector Sikander Singh of Sangrur's Longowal town said, noting the Facebook post is under the scanner.

Hardev Singh alias Happy, 25, was shot dead in Longowal town on February 16.

Singh said they are trying to nab the accused including alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa.

Happy had a verbal duel with Randhawa on January 31 and had been staying in Chandigarh after that, police said.

However, the victim was shot dead the day he entered his hometown on Thursday.

Randhawa posted four videos on his Facebook page after the crime, police said. According to them, Randhawa is seen listening to a Punjabi song and flashing a gun in the video.

The accused is also seen challenging cops to try and nab them, Singh said.

Six police teams have been dispatched to apprehend the accused.

Preliminary investigations have found that the victim and the main accused had some monetary dispute.

Meanwhile, SSP Sangrur, Inderbir Singh said that they have apprehended a few persons for interrogation in connection with the murder incident.

"We have apprehended a few persons, we are questioning them," Singh said.

He said that raids were on at the possible hideouts of the main accused and his accomplices and police were hopeful of making early arrests.

Asked about the videos posted by the main accused on the Fabebook page, Singh said, "we have taken cognizance of that. We have some lead, but we cannot share the details".

