The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 18, 2017 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy. (Photo: File) Live: Palanisamy approaches floor test; AIADMK MLA leave from resort
 
India, Crime

Cold for BSF, hot for Army, rain for Air Force: Pak codewords

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2017, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2017, 10:00 am IST

According to an intelligence source, he used the word cold for BSF, hot for Army and rain for the Air Force.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Jodhpur: Suspected Pakistan spy Haji Khan,who was arrested earlier in February by the security agencies, had been using name of weathers as codeword for passing on information to ISI and other agencies about the movements of BSF, Army and Air Force, his interrogators have said.

According to an intelligence source, he used the word cold for BSF, hot for Army and rain for the Air Force.

"When border surveillance by BSF would be stepped up, he would convey to the Pak agencies it was too cold and the same was the method for army and the air force," the source said.

As per his disclosure earlier, he had been actively working for ISI and two other agencies for about past 3 years and has got about Rs 15 lakh from these agencies by way of deposits in his wife's bank account in Pakistan or through hawala transaction to his cousin in Dubai.

"In order to extract information from the border guards or army soldiers, he would sit with them near the bordering areas and offer them milk and tea of goat milk," said the source.

Security agencies have been interrogating Khan since he was caught in Kishangarh in Jaisalmer district on February 11.

The agencies are trying to find out through interrogation what information, he has shared so far with the Pak agencies, and how important and serious were they in nature.

Tags: code language, inter-service intelligence, haji khan, surveillance
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Columbia University accidentally sends acceptance notices to 277 prospective students

2

Adolf Hitler's wartime phone up for auction

3

Zimbabwe President Mugabe's wife says he could run in election 'as a corpse'

4

UK: Diners at Indian restaurant desert meals after finding cockroaches

5

Apple to assemble its iPhone SE models in India

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham