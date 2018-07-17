The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 17, 2018 | Last Update : 09:04 AM IST

India, Crime

11-yr-old girl ‘sexually assaulted’ by around 15 over period of time: Chennai police

PTI
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 8:18 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 8:17 am IST

'We are interrogating people. The girl will be taken to hospital on Tuesday for health check-ups,' the official said.

The matter came to light after the victim, a class seven student had narrated the sequence of incidents to her elder sister, who later brought this to the notice of their parents, following which a complaint was lodged on Monday, senior police officer said. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The matter came to light after the victim, a class seven student had narrated the sequence of incidents to her elder sister, who later brought this to the notice of their parents, following which a complaint was lodged on Monday, senior police officer said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Chennai: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by around 15 people over a period of time at various places inside her apartment campus here, police said on Monday.

The matter came to light after the victim, a class seven student had narrated the sequence of incidents to her elder sister, who later brought this to the notice of their parents, following which a complaint was lodged on Monday, senior police officer told PTI.

“A complaint was registered by the mother alleging that the girl was sexually assaulted by around 15 people at various days in various places inside the apartment campus,” the official said adding that the investigation has begun.

No arrests have been made yet, he added. “We are interrogating people. The girl will be taken to hospital tomorrow for health check-ups,” the official said.

Tags: chennai police, minor girl sexually assaulted, crime, crime against minors
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

2

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

3

Woman planned to split lottery win with nephew, until she won

4

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap says, ‘Yay’ after Rahul Gandhi reacts to controversy

5

Even before debut in Dhadak, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor thinks she can be PM

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham