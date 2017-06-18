The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 | Last Update : 09:56 PM IST

India, Crime

Delhi: 17-yr-old student tied to chair with throat slit, 2 juvenile accused absconding

PTI
Published : Jun 17, 2017, 9:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2017, 9:49 pm IST

The accused had asked for money from another boy in the neighbourhood saying they had killed a person and needed cash to leave the city.

The motive behind the crime has not yet been found, police said. (Photo: File/Representational)
New Delhi: The body of a teenager, tied to a chair with his throat slit, was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala, the police said on Saturday.

The 17-year-old boy was a Class XI student and lived with his family at Kanjhawala.

According to a senior police officer, the incident came to light around 12.30 am in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when they were informed about the body found in a house at Ladpur in Kanjhawala.

He added that the body was found tied to a chair with a clutch wire. The deceased had left home saying he was going for a walk. As he did not return after a few hours, the family members started looking for him.

Subsequently, the police informed them about the body being found. The police claimed that they had identified the two accused, both juveniles, and added that they would be apprehended soon.

They said while fleeing the spot, the accused had asked for money from another boy of the same neighbourhood saying that they needed it in order to leave Delhi as they had killed someone. The boy told them he did not have any money and subsequently, informed his father, who is with the Delhi Police, of the incident.

The motive behind the crime was not immediately known, the police said.

Tags: murder, juvenile justice board, accused absconding
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

