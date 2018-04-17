Teen sisters shot dead in UP, bodies found in field

When villagers demanded to know if the girls were raped before being killed, the police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Police said both girls were shot dead and recovered bullets as well as their slippers from the crime spot. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Etawah: Crime against women continues unabated with another incident being reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah where two sisters, 13 and 17 years old, were found murdered.

Police said both girls were shot dead and recovered bullets as well as their slippers from the crime spot.

Both the girls' had gone to relieve themselves on Monday evening and when they didn't return for sometime, the family thought they had gone to attend a wedding in the village, the family told the police.

On Tuesday morning, the family found the girls dead just 500 metres from their village. The bodies were found by the villagers in Kelamau who were on their way to the fields. The villagers stumbled upon their bodies and immediately informed the parents and called for the police.

"We were shocked when a call in the morning informed about their murder. We don't have any enmity with anybody. I don't understand why anybody would kill my daughters," the girls' father told news agency ANI.

“Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations have begun”, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Tripathi said. When the villagers demanded to know if they were raped before being killed, the police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Etawah MLA Sarita Bhadauriya has assured the family of an impartial investigation and said the accused will be arrested soon. "It's a serious matter. I am with them in their fight for justice. The accused will be punished," she told ANI.

On Monday evening, an 8-year-old girl attending a wedding with her parents was raped and strangled in Etah, about 100 km from Etawah.

Also Read: 8-year-old girl raped, killed at wedding in UP; accused arrested

A drunk teen from the village was found lying next to the child's body.

The BJP government in the state is already fighting public outrage over the rape of a teen allegedly by a ruling party MLA in Unnao.

(With inputs from ANI)