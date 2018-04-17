The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 17, 2018 | Last Update : 02:38 PM IST

India, Crime

Teen sisters shot dead in UP, bodies found in field

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 17, 2018, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2018, 2:07 pm IST

When villagers demanded to know if the girls were raped before being killed, the police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Police said both girls were shot dead and recovered bullets as well as their slippers from the crime spot. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Police said both girls were shot dead and recovered bullets as well as their slippers from the crime spot. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Etawah:  Crime against women continues unabated with another incident being reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah where two sisters, 13 and 17 years old, were found murdered.

Police said both girls were shot dead and recovered bullets as well as their slippers from the crime spot.

Both the girls' had gone to relieve themselves on Monday evening and when they didn't return for sometime, the family thought they had gone to attend a wedding in the village, the family told the police.

On Tuesday morning, the family found the girls dead just 500 metres from their village. The bodies were found by the villagers in Kelamau who were on their way to the fields. The villagers stumbled upon their bodies and immediately informed the parents and called for the police.

"We were shocked when a call in the morning informed about their murder. We don't have any enmity with anybody. I don't understand why anybody would kill my daughters," the girls' father told news agency ANI.

“Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations have begun”, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Tripathi said. When the villagers demanded to know if they were raped before being killed, the police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Etawah MLA Sarita Bhadauriya has assured the family of an impartial investigation and said the accused will be arrested soon. "It's a serious matter. I am with them in their fight for justice. The accused will be punished," she told ANI.

On Monday evening, an 8-year-old girl attending a wedding with her parents was raped and strangled in Etah, about 100 km from Etawah.

Also Read: 8-year-old girl raped, killed at wedding in UP; accused arrested

A drunk teen from the village was found lying next to the child's body.

The BJP government in the state is already fighting public outrage over the rape of a teen allegedly by a ruling party MLA in Unnao.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: crime against women, etawah shooting, etawah murder, teen sisters shot dead
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Etawah

MOST POPULAR

1

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

2

It is frustrating to not get good scripts, says Patralekhaa

3

Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

4

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

5

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham