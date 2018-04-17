The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 17, 2018 | Last Update : 10:48 AM IST

India, Crime

8 girls tortured, branded with knife in Goa flat, rescued; woman arrested

PTI
Published : Apr 17, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2018, 10:07 am IST

The girls, all in age group of six to 12 years, were allegedly beaten up with pipe by a 65-year-old woman who claimed to have adopted them,

The trauma of the girls ended after some locals spotted one of them with injury marks on her hand during a church service on Sunday. (Representational image)
 The trauma of the girls ended after some locals spotted one of them with injury marks on her hand during a church service on Sunday. (Representational image)

Panaji: In a shocking incident, at least eight girls were found confined in a flat in Goa's Vasco city, where they were allegedly subjected to torture, including branding them with a hot knife, police said on Monday.

The girls, all in the age group of six to 12 years, were also allegedly beaten up with a pipe by a 65-year-old woman who claimed to have adopted them, Vasco police station inspector Nolasco Raposo said.

The police had on Monday rescued the girls from the flat, located in the Baina locality of the city, with the help of an NGO and arrested the woman, identified as Venus Habib.

The trauma of the girls ended after some locals spotted one of them with injury marks on her hand during a church service on Sunday, Raposo said.

He added that the girl narrated her ordeal to the locals who, in turn, alerted the police. "The police raided the flat owned by Habib and found seven more girls confined there. The girls told the police that they were being assaulted by the accused woman with a pipe and a hot knife on their hands and legs for petty reasons," Raposo said.

A case was registered against Habib under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and section 8 of the Goa Children's Act, he added.

The girls were sent to Apna Ghar, a shelter run by the state government at Merces.

Tags: goa, crime, girls tortured
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

It is frustrating to not get good scripts, says Patralekhaa

2

Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

3

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

4

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

5

2018 IPL, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan taste royal victory, beat RCB by 19 runs

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham