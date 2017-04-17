The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 17, 2017 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

India, Crime

Narada sting: CBI files FIR against 13 TMC leaders including Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy

ANI
Published : Apr 17, 2017, 6:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2017, 7:18 pm IST

The decision comes a month after the Supreme Court extended the time given to the CBI for conducting preliminary inquiry in the case.

 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered FIR against 13 persons in connection with the Narada sting operation case.

The FIR has been filed against Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy besides Sultan Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Kakoli Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee, Shbhendhu Adhikari, Sovan Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Syed Hussain Meerza, Firhad Hakim and Apurva Poddar .

The three judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar said that the CBI investigation would go on against the accused persons in this case.

Kapil Sibal, one of the lawyer's for accused persons, pleaded to the top court for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or any other independent investigation but it was rejected by the apex court.

The CBI had on March 20 registered a preliminary inquiry into the case.

As per sources, the CBI also seized laptop and spy cam used by the Narada News in their sting operation.

The investigative agency also named West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, MPs, police officers and ex-MLA in its preliminary inquiry.

Reacting to the court's order, Mamata said that she will appeal against the court order in a "higher judiciary".

Earlier in April 2016, the court had formed a three-member committee to probe the controversial tapes.

Narada News, led by its editor-in-chief Matthew Samuel, had earlier released three sets of videos of its sting operation, where top TMC leaders were allegedly seen accepting bribes from journalists posing as businessmen.

The ruling party had dismissed the allegation citing that the tapes are 'doctored'.

The sting operation video was released by the portal on March 14, 2016, just ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Tags: central bureau of investigation, narada sting operation, first information report, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

