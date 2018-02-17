The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

India, Crime

Delhi Police announce Rs 25K reward for info on man who masturbated on bus

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 17, 2018, 11:46 am IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2018, 11:47 am IST

Announcing the reward Delhi police said that the identity of the informant will be kept anonymous.

The Delhi police on Saturday have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about the man and said the identity of the informant will be kept anonymous. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Delhi police on Saturday have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about the man and said the identity of the informant will be kept anonymous. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has swung into action and announced a reward for information of the man who was caught masturbating on a crowded bus on February 7, 2018. 

The disgusting act was filmed by a Delhi Univeristy student who was sitting next to the man in the bus. The man was also constantly touching her waist while the co-passengers ignored the incident.

In the latest, the Delhi police on Saturday have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who provides information about the man. The identity of the informant will be kept anonymous, the police notice further added.

On February 7, the man sitting next to the Delhi University student unzipped his pants and began to masturbate on the crowded bus. The girl managed to capture the entire act on camera and uploaded it to social media, where it triggered an outrage with users demanding immediate arrest of the man.

In the video, which the girl has posted, a middle-aged man is seen exposing and fondling himself, a bag on his lap shielding his activities from most passengers in the bus but the young woman sitting next to him. 

The girl in her FIR stated the incident occurred on February 7 on the route between Vasant Village in South Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gate. 

The complainant shouted at the accused, but "he did not understand" and the co-passengers also "ignored it," the FIR further read.

Also Read: DU student files complaint against man for masturbating beside her​

Earlier talking to the news agency ANI, the victim said she was travelling in a crowded bus when a man sitting next to her masturbated. "I was left stunned but then I made a video of the incident and posted it on social media to make people aware of the incident. People don't even consider something like this a form of sexual harassment," the Delhi University student said.

An FIR has been lodged with Vasant Vihar Police under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354A, and 294 (obscene act in public place) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A probe is underway.

Tags: delhi police announces reward, delhi crime, sexual harassment, man masturbates on delhi bus
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Jackson is no longer single and we now know who has stolen her heart

2

Humans will be happy if aliens come to Earth, finds study

3

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

4

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

5

Here’s how female hormones are linked to asthma

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Urvashi Rautela and others were clicked in the city. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs spotting: Akshay, Sonakshi, Sidharth and Urvashi in the city

The first trailer of Sudhir Mishra’s Daas Dev is out. The trailer launch was attended by star cast of the film Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, Aditi Rao Hydari and also other B-town celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Daas Dev trailer launch: Richa and Aditi bond as Paro and Chandramukhi

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham