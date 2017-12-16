The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017

India, Crime

Muzaffarnagar riots: Non-bailable warrants against UP BJP ministers

PTI
Published : Dec 16, 2017
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 3:57 pm IST

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced.

 The SIT has sought permission from the UP government to prosecute the accused under Section 153A of IPC for allegedly making hate speeches and the state government has permitted it. (Photo: File | AFP)

Muzaffarnagar: A local court has issued non-bailable warrants against UP minister Suresh Rana, former Union minister Sanjiv Balyan, BJP MLAs Sangeet Som and Umesh Malik and others in connection with a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case following permission from the state government to prosecute them.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Madhu Gupta on Saturday issued the fresh non bailable warrants and asked the accused to appear in court on January 19, 2018, according to officials of Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT had sought permission from the UP government to prosecute the accused under Section 153A of IPC for allegedly making hate speeches and the state government has permitted it, they said.

It is alleged that the accused participated in a mahapanchyat and incited violence through their speeches in the last week of August 2013.

They are also facing charges under various sections of IPC for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, deterring public servants from discharging their duties and wrongful restraint.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced.

Tags: muzaffarnagr riots, suresh rana, sanjiv balyan, sangeet som
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

