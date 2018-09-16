The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 16, 2018

India, Crime

Hyderabad: 5-yr-old girl lured with chocolate, raped on school grounds by staff

ANI
Published : Sep 16, 2018, 11:49 am IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2018, 12:00 pm IST

Agitated locals had gathered at the school and vandalised school property. The situation is now under control.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act. (Representational image)
 A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside her school premises by an employee, in Hyderabad.

According to the Golconda police, the accused, allegedly lured the victim on the pretext of giving her a chocolate, following which he raped her.

"On Saturday, we received a complaint from the parents of the victim stating their five-year-old daughter, a UKG student was lured by offering a chocolate and then raped by a school employee inside the school premises," police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act.

Meanwhile, the agitated locals gathered at the school and vandalised school property. 

However, now the situation is under control.

The victim has been shifted to hospital for medical assistance. The suspect is in custody and further probe is underway. 

Tags: minor raped, pocso act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

