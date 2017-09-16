Mathura: Cook, guard rape woman inside temple premises

The incident took place on September 11, while a case was registered on September 15, said the police.

Mathura: A woman was recently allegedly raped by two men inside the premises of a temple in Mathura's Barsana.

The accused were identified as the cook and guard of the temple.

As per reports, the woman hailed from Jagannath Puri, who came to Mathura on the occasion of Radha Ashtami, and was staying on the premise of the temple.

"We are searching the CCTV footage and are gathering proof against the accused," said the police.