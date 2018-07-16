As wife denies sex with husband suffering from cancer, he slits her throat

Ajay and his wife, Mamta, were married for 17 years and were living in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district.

The accused has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Image)

Noida: A 40-year-old man suffering from mouth cancer was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his wife after she refused to have sexual relations with him.

The incident happened in Noida’s Chhijarsi village on July 11.

Ajay alias Mahesh, a barber, was absconding after his wife’s murder on July 11. During the interrogation, he told the police that his wife refused to have sex with him because of his medical condition. This led to a fight and Ajay slit her wife’s throat with a knife.

“The murder was discovered by victim’s brother Rahul Kumar, who was present in the house at the time of the incident,” sub-inspector Sanat Kumar Mishra, in-charge of Chhijarsi police outpost, Noida Phase 3 told Hindustan Times.

Ajay and his wife, Mamta, were married for 17 years and were living in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district. The couple had two children, a 16-year-old girl and an 8-year-old son. Mamta moved to his brother’s place in Noida 20 days to find a job.

“Ajay had developed cancer last year and his condition had worsened in the past 6-7 months. My sister had moved to Noida to find job so she could financially support his treatment,” Mamta’s brother Rahul said. He also added that Mamta had recently found a job in a sewing company in Chhijarsi village.

On July 10, Ajay came unannounced at his brother-in-law’s house Chhijarsi village. Rahul promised him to take to AIIMS hospital in Delhi the next day.

“But Ajay killed his wife early on Wednesday after she rejected his advances. He also told us that he suspected his wife was cheating on him as she had not been physically intimate with him for several months,” Mishra was quoted by HT report as saying.

The accused has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.