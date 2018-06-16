The Asian Age | News

Assam man, accused of raping his minor daughter, kills wife in court premises

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 16, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2018, 4:18 pm IST

The man said he attacked his wife as she falsely accused him of raping their daughter. He said his wife had filed a false case against him.

Assam man Purna Nahar Deka, accused of raping his daughter, hacked his wife to death in the premises of the Dibrugarh sessions court on Friday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
  Assam man Purna Nahar Deka, accused of raping his daughter, hacked his wife to death in the premises of the Dibrugarh sessions court on Friday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dibrugarh: In a horrific incident in Assam, a man accused of raping his daughter hacked his wife to death in broad day light in the premises of the Dibrugarh sessions court on Friday. 

The incident occurred at 10:30 am on Friday when the man and his wife had gone to the court for hearing in the case when the accused, Purna Nahar Deka started hitting his wife, Rita Nahar Deka, with a sharp weapon that led to her death.

Dibrugarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradip Saikia said the accused, who was on bail for allegedly raping his daughter, slit the throat of his wife on the corridor of the court.

Accused Purna Nahar Deka, who was later arrested, said he attacked his wife as she falsely accused him of raping their minor daughter. He said his wife had filed a false case against him.

"I am innocent... She filed a false case against me involving my daughter. She did not even allow me to come home after I was released on bail. So I killed her today," said Purna Nahar Deka after his arrest.

According to police, the woman had filed a complaint nine month ago accusing Deka of raping her daughter. "The two arrived in the court for hearing of the case. Both were seated on a bench outside the court room," Dibrugarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sidheswar Borah said.

He added that the woman was rushed to hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead. "We rushed her to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh but the doctors declared her brought dead. We have arrested the man," the police officer added.

The person was reportedly in conversation with his wife before committing the crime, his in-laws, who were also present in the court, told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

