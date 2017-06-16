The Asian Age | News

Civilian killed in forces' firing during stone pelting in J&K

Published : Jun 16, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2017, 9:54 am IST

A group of youth pelted the security forces' vehicles with stones at Rangreth, a police official said.

Proterters pelt stones at security forces in Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 Proterters pelt stones at security forces in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: A 22-year-old man died as security forces opened fire on a stone pelting mob in Rangreth area on the outskirts of the city, police said on Thursday.

A group of youth pelted the security forces' vehicles with stones at Rangreth, a police official said.

The security personnel opened fire to chase away the protestors in which one person was injured.

Nazir Ahmad was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura in a critical condition where he succumbed on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, the official said.

