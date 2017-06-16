Civilian killed in forces' firing during stone pelting in J&K

A group of youth pelted the security forces' vehicles with stones at Rangreth, a police official said.

Srinagar: A 22-year-old man died as security forces opened fire on a stone pelting mob in Rangreth area on the outskirts of the city, police said on Thursday.

The security personnel opened fire to chase away the protestors in which one person was injured.

Nazir Ahmad was rushed to SKIMS hospital at Soura in a critical condition where he succumbed on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, the official said.