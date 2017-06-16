The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

India, Crime

1993 Mumbai blasts: Abu Salem, 5 accused found guilty of conspiracy, terrorism

ANI
Published : Jun 16, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2017, 1:55 pm IST

Court has set the next hearing date on June 19, to decide the date for argument on quantum of sentence.

File photo of Abu Salem. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Mumbai: A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court on Friday convicted underworld don Abu Salem and others in connection with the 1993 blasts case.

However, all accused were acquitted for the charge of waging war against the nation.

Salem was convicted under charges of conspiracy and terror activities but was acquitted of some charges of TADA which he was framed initially.

Accused Riyaz Siddique also convicted under TADA and other charges, but court believed prosecution failed to prove conspiracy charges against Riyaz.

Accused Mustafa Dossa was found guilty of conspiracy, murder and terror activities in the case.

Accused Firoz khan was convicted under charges of conspiracy and murder under sections of IPC, TADA and Explosives Act.

Other accused Tahir Merchant, Karimullah Shaikh were also convicted. Accused Abdul Qayyum was acquitted of all charges in the case. Court ordered his release on personal bond.

Court has set the next hearing date on June 19, to decide the date for argument on quantum of sentence.

Salem was named in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case and is an accused in a slew of cases related to murder and extortion.

Salem is currently lodged in the Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

In February 2015, Salem was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in the 1995 in connection with the murder of Mumbai builder, Pradeep Jain.

Tags: tada, abu salem, indian penal code, 1993 mumbai blast
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

