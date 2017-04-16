The Asian Age | News

UP: Girl, lover murdered by her family in suspected honour killing

Published : Apr 16, 2017
The girl and her lover were on Saturday strangulated to death by her brother and his friend, SP City Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

 (Photo: Representational Image)

Muzaffarnagar: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 17-year-old girl and her lover were allegedly strangulated to death by her family members in Mansurpur, police said.

Anchal was in a relationship with Arun Kumar (18) but her family was against it, police said. The girl and her lover were on Saturday strangulated to death by her brother, his friend and three others, SP City Rajesh Kumar Singh said.        

They later dumped the bodies in Ganga canal, he said. A case was registered in the matter and Kumar's body was recovered from the canal while a search is on for Anchal's body, Singh said.

Police have arrested the girl's brother and his friend in connection with the case while three other accused are absconding, the officer said.

