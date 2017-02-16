'My wealth hasn't increased', Fadnavis urges Uddhav to disclose wealth

Fadnavis said the Sena has only one policy that of getting rich in the name of fighting for cause of "Marathi Manoos".

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday dared Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray to disclose his wealth.

"Will Saheb (Uddhav) disclose his wealth?" Fadnavis said at a poll rally in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

"I am in politics since last 25 years but my wealth hasn't increased," he said.

Fadnavis said the Sena has only one policy that of getting rich in the name of fighting for cause of "Marathi Manoos".

"Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones on others houses," the CM said, responding to Sena's allegation of corruption when he was Nagpur mayor.

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya also recently demanded that Uddhav declare his financial assets.

"The middle Vaitarna dam was named after late Balasaheb Thackeray at the Sena's behest but there was inordinate delay and huge cost overrun in the project work. Who's to blame for this?" the CM asked.

Claiming that a Shiv Sena union functionary worked against the workers' interests in Cambata Aviation issue, Fadnavis said, "Even today, that company pays money to 22 shakha pramukhs of the Sena."