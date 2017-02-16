The Asian Age | News

Delhi plumber killed wife due to spicy meal: Police

New Delhi: The 40-year-old plumber, who has been arrested for brutally killing his wife in East Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, had lost temper due to extra spicy meal served to him after which he killed her, police said on Thursday.

It has also been found that the accused, Subodh, who had hacked into pieces the body of his first wife – Manisha – on the intervening night of February 11 and 12 used to have frequent quarrels with her over his second marriage.

Police said they have found that Manisha had sustained 22 wounds as a result of being beaten brutally by Subodh on that night.

A few months ago, Manisha had discovered that Subodh had married Muniya and thereafter they had frequent quarrels. She had left him to go to her relative's place in Rohini but on February 10 Subodh asked her to come to Madhu Vihar since he had planned to kill her, police added.

Manisha got angry on seeing Muniya with Subodh but he told her that Muniya is staying in a room nearby, police said.

That day when Subodh had got Manisha to his Madhu Vihar home, she cooked food for him and he found it too spicy, following which he brutally started hitting her with stick and later she succumbed to her injuries.

Police is speaking to family members to piece the sequence of events.

