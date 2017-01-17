The Asian Age | News

Odisha: Man slits minor girl's throat, tries to drink blood; arrested

PTI
Published : Jan 16, 2017
U Bairagi (33) allegedly slit the throat of the girl with a razor while she was playing with her friends.

 Representational image

Berhampur: A man was arrested on Monday after he slit the throat of a Class III girl and attempted to drink her blood on the seashore at Bada Arjeepalli in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

U Bairagi (33) of Bada Arjeepalli allegedly slit the throat of the girl, who stays in his neighbourhood, with a razor while she was playing with her friends yesterday, Inspector in-charge of Arjeepalli marine police station, Namita Behera said.

After slitting the throat of the girl, Bairagi tried to drink her blood, police said adding the girl is undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and her condition is stated to be critical.

People of the area caught the accused near Gopalpur port jetty while he was trying to escape after committing the crime and handed him over to the police.

The girl was rushed to the sub divisional hospital at Chhatrapur and then shifted MKCG Medical College and Hospital. The man was arrested and forwarded to the court which sent him to jail during the day.

Behera said the reason behind the macabre incident is not known. "We interrogated Bairagi to know the reason of the brutal incident, but he did not reveal anything."

The accused, however, appeared to be mentally sound, she said adding blood marks were detected on his face and mouth.

