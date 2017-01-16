The Asian Age | News

Bihar: 12-yr-old girl gangraped by principal, 3 teachers on school terrace

PTI
Published : Jan 16, 2017, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2017, 2:09 pm IST

The victim was spotted by her mother, also a teacher in the same school, lying in a ‘dishevelled’ state on the roof.

Representational Image
 Representational Image

Jehanabad: A 12-year-old student of a government school was allegedly gangraped by the principal and three teachers here, police today said.

Principal of Kako Secondary School Aju Ahmed and three teachers -- Atul Rahman, Abdul Bari and Md Shakaut gangraped the girl yesterday when she was alone in the building, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) P K Srivastava said.

The accused took her to the roof of the school building and committed the crime, the SDPO said quoting an FIR registered against the four based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother.

The victim was spotted by her mother, also a teacher in the same school, lying in a "dishevelled" state on the roof. The girl then narrated the incident to her, the SDPO said.

The accused are at large and searches are being conducted to nab them, he said.

Sunday, routinely a holiday, had been declared a working day in the school in a verbal communication by the Principal who had instead ordered it to be closed on Friday, Srivastava said.

