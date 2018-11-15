The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 15, 2018 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

India, Crime

Family kills Surat man by repeatedly jumping on his chest to ward off 'evil spirits'

PTI
Published : Nov 15, 2018, 1:58 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2018, 2:09 pm IST

The family made him drink adulterated water and then stomped on his chest. Leaving the body lying in the flat, they went to stay elsewhere.

'Kanji Kumbhar's three sons, a daughter, his daughter-in-law and wife were arrested for allegedly killing him while performing black magic on him,' police inspector SM Joshi said. (Representational Image)
 'Kanji Kumbhar's three sons, a daughter, his daughter-in-law and wife were arrested for allegedly killing him while performing black magic on him,' police inspector SM Joshi said. (Representational Image)

Surat: To ward off "evil spirits", the family members of a 50-year-old man in Surat repeatedly jumped on his chest until he died, the police said today.

The man was identified as Kanji Kumbhar, a resident of Katargam in Surat.

"Kumbhar's three sons, including a minor, a daughter, his daughter-in-law and wife were arrested for allegedly killing him while performing black magic on him on Saturday night," police inspector SM Joshi said.

The police said Kumbhar's family members believed that he was "possessed" by "evil spirits."

"They decided to drive away the evil spirits by performing black magic on him," Joshi said.

On Saturday night, the family first offered some adulterated water to Kumbhar and then made him lie down on the floor on his back.

Following this, all of them started stomping on his chest despite knowing that he might die, the police said.

The family members left the body lying in the flat and went to stay elsewhere in the city.

After being alerted, the police recovered his body and sent it for post-mortem, inspector Joshi said.

"The post-mortem report revealed that Kumbhar died of shock and haemorrhage as a result of injuries to his spleen and lungs," he said.

"When questioned, his family members initially tried to mislead the police by making false statements about his death. However, later they revealed that Kumbhar died during the process of black magic," he added.

All six have been arrested under IPC sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 193 (punishment for false evidence).

Tags: black magic, killed by family, murder
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

2

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

3

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to now release on Christmas 2019

4

Apple’s iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.1 gets Jailbreak

5

Arjun Kapoor, Raj Kumar Gupta wrap India's Most Wanted, actor feels story of the unsung hero needs to be told

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham