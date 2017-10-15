Haryana: 3 arrested for thrashing 5 men over suspicion of carrying beef

The mob, on Friday, surrounded and beat up an auto-rickshaw driver and four persons suspecting them of carrying beef.

Faridabad (Haryana): The Faridabad Police on Sunday arrested three people in connection with beating up five people including an auto driver over suspicion of carrying cow meat on Friday.

The arrested cow vigilantes have been identified as Ram Kishore (21), Dilip (19) and Lakhan (24).

Following the assault, the auto driver was left unconscious and rushed to a nearby hospital.

The mob, on Friday, surrounded and beat up an auto-rickshaw driver and four persons suspecting them of carrying beef.

It also told the driver to chant 'Bharat mata ki jai' and 'Jai Hanuman'. When the driver refused, he was brutally thrashed.

The assault comes days after the Supreme Court asked for a compliance report from states on the cow vigilantism matter.