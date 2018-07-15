UP woman first gang-raped by 5, then burnt alive in temple

According to reports, the woman had dialled the police helpline 100 before she was burnt alive. However, her call went unanswered.

Police have registered a case against the five accused. However, no arrests have been made in the case as yet. (Photo: File)

Bareilly: In a horrific incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men and later burnt alive in the yagyashala of a temple near her house in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

According to reports, the police said that the woman was sleeping when her attackers barged into her house and gang-raped her. The woman has two children and her husband works as a labourer.

The deceased's husband said after his wife was gang-raped she narrated the entire incident to her cousin since she could not get through her him or her brother's phone.

However, before her cousin could seek help from neighbours or the police, the accused came back and dragged the victim to the temple where they torched her at the Yagyashala, a Times of India report stated.

The five accused have been identified as Aram Singh, Mahaveer, Charan Singh, Gullu and Kumarpal, residents of the same village, who had allegedly been harassing the woman for past few months.