India, Crime

Gurgaon: 5-yr-old twin sisters get locked in car, suffocate to death

PTI
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 9:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 9:16 pm IST

Harsha and Harshita, who were enrolled in a school in Meerut, were visiting their grandparents in Gurgaon in their summer holidays.

 The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, in the Jamalpur area of Pataudi, when Harsha and Harshita stepped into an old car parked there.

Gurgaon: Two five-year-old twin sisters were suffocated to death after being trapped inside a car while playing in Pataudi in Gurgaon, the police said on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, in the Jamalpur area of Pataudi, when - Harsha and Harshita – while playing outside their grandparents' house, stepped into an old car parked there.

"Harsha and Harshita were playing inside but got trapped as the vehicles doors got locked. They were later found dead by their family members. They appeared to have been suffocated to death. The heat inside the car was excruciating" ACP and PRO of the Gurgaon Police, Manish Sehgal, said.

The twins were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said.

The girls, who were enrolled in a school in Meerut, were visiting their grandparents in Gurgaon in their summer holidays.

Finding the girls missing, panic-stricken family members had first searched the locality. The father of the girls serves in the Indian Army, police officials said.

Tags: accidental death, death by suffocation, twins die, harsha, harshita
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

