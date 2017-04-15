The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 | Last Update : 08:32 PM IST

India, Crime

J&K: 2 videos of youths allegedly being beaten by soldiers surface

PTI
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 7:04 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2017, 7:00 pm IST

In one video, a student of Pulwama Degree College is purportedly seen pinned to the ground by army personnel and being thrashed with a cane.

Screenshot from the video where the armed forces personnel can be seen pinning the youth to the ground and beating him. (Photo: Twitter | @MJibranNasir)
 Screenshot from the video where the armed forces personnel can be seen pinning the youth to the ground and beating him. (Photo: Twitter | @MJibranNasir)

Srinagar: Two videos, purportedly showing army soldiers beating youths and forcing them to chant anti-Pakistan slogans, are doing rounds on the social media in Srinagar, amid allegations of human rights violation by the security forces in Kashmir.

In one of the videos, a student of Pulwama Degree College is purportedly seen pinned to the ground by four army personnel and being thrashed with a cane.

In the second video, three youths are purportedly seen in an army vehicle and being forced by a soldier to abuse Pakistan and chant slogan "Pakistan murdabad".

"Azaadi chahiyay tumko? (Do you want freedom?)" the soldier is seen asking the youths before slapping them and hitting them with a stick.

One of the youths in the army vehicle seems to be injured as blood is seen oozing from his forehead in the video.

It is not yet clear who shot the videos but they are being circulated across the social media platforms, leading to condemnation from the netizens of Kashmir.

On Friday, a video went viral on social media in which a youth was seen allegedly tied to an army jeep as a human shield against stone pelting and paraded through several villages in Budgam district.

The video drew widespread condemnation, with former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah terming it as "shocking" and prompting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to seek a detailed report from the state police.

Army also began an internal investigation into the incident.

No army or defence officials were available for a comment on Saturday's videos.

Tags: human rights violation, kashmir unrest, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

2

Moto E4 and E4 Plus to come in a premium build and more

3

Singapore Super Series: Sai Praneeth to face Kidambi Srikanth in finals

4

Porn video plays at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station

5

Leaked Nokia 8 and 9 showcase bezel-less design

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham