108-year-old man released from Uttar Pradesh jail

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 12:32 am IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2017, 12:27 am IST

Chauthi Yadav walked into freedom on Thursday after spending 14 years in jail in connection with a 38-year-old murder case.

Chauthi had been lodged in Varanasi jail since 2005 and was shifted later to Gorakhpur jail on the request of his nephew Gautam Yadav. (Representational image)
 Chauthi had been lodged in Varanasi jail since 2005 and was shifted later to Gorakhpur jail on the request of his nephew Gautam Yadav. (Representational image)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has released Chauthi Yadav, 108, who is the oldest living prisoner in the state.

Chauthi Yadav walked into freedom on Thursday after spending 14 years in jail in connection with a 38-year-old murder case.

Chauthi was convicted for murdering a person in 1979. He was convicted in 1982 and was jailed in 2003. Chauthi had been lodged in Varanasi jail since 2005 and was shifted later to Gorakhpur jail on the request of his nephew Gautam Yadav.

He was released on the directives of UP governor.

Chauthi Yadav was taken home in Balaon village by his nephew Gautam Yadav .

Chauthi’s wife, Sunra Devi, 96, accompanied Gautam to jail to receive her husband and the local people had arranged for a celebration on the occasion. Chauthi Yadav told reporters, “I missed my family all these years. I am happy to be back because I thought I would die waiting for my release”.

His wife, Sunra Devi, also said, “It was my last wish to meet him before dying. At last, God answered my prayers”.

