India, Crime

Haryana: Principal rapes class 10 girl on pretext of helping her clear board exam

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 15, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated : Mar 15, 2018, 12:48 pm IST

The principal called the girl to his relatives’ house and raped her while a dummy student was made to write the exams for the victim.

 A principal of a Harayana school allegedly raped a class 10 student from his institution on the pretext of helping her to clear the ongoing board exam. (Representational Image)

Sonipat: Not very far from the national capital, Delhi, a principal of a Harayana school allegedly raped a class 10 student from his institution on the pretext of helping her to clear the ongoing board exam.

According to reports, the principal of a school in Sonipat called the girl to his relatives’ house and then raped her. A dummy student was made to write the exams for the victim, while the accused allegedly raped the girl in a house located near the school.

Reports claim that on March 8, the principal made another student appear for the girl’s Physical Education exam and raped the victim at a house situated at Gohana town in Sonipat.

The accused has been booked by the police under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Two women have been booked as well since the rape took place under their roof.

Reports quoted the police as claiming that all the three accused are absconding since the night of the incident.

According to reports, father of the student was worried about her daughter’s academic performance and had approached the principal for assistance.

It was also found that the father was ready to pay Rs 10,000 to the principal apart from the school fees so that he would help his daughter pass the examination.

Thus, the principal instructed the man to leave her daughter at his relative’s place on the outskirts of Gohana. He then asked the girl’s father to leave her there and come back after the exam timings.

The victim’s father in his complaint said his daughter narrated her ordeal to him when he went to pick her up after the exam. However, the principal and the two women managed to escape in the meantime. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.

Haryana has seen a spike in the cases of sexual violence against women.

The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data says Haryana witnessed 1,187 rapes in 2016, translating into roughly three rapes a day.

Location: India, Haryana, Sonipat (Sonepat)

