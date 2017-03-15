The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Gayatri Prajapati, SP leader accused of rape, arrested from Lucknow

Prajapati had been on the run since February 27 after an FIR was lodged against him.

Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. (File photo)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati, who was absconding since February 27 after an FIR was lodged against him in connection with a rape case, was on Wednesday arrested from Lucknow.

Prajapati is accused of raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter in 2014.The woman filed an FIR against him on February 17.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had issued non-bailable warrants against Prajapati and six others in connection with the rape charges.

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) had arrested two of his accomplices from Noida earlier this month.

Three more aides of Prajapati were detained on Tuesday. Two of Prajapati's sons have also been detained for giving shelter to the accused.

Prajapati's passport was earlier revoked for four weeks to prevent him from attempting to flee out of the country.

Earlier last week, the police also initiated proceedings for a look out notice against Prajapati following reports that he may try to escape abroad to evade arrest.

