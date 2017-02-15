The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 15, 2017 | Last Update : 10:12 AM IST

India, Crime

Gujarat: NRI couple adopts boy, gets him murdered for insurance money

PTI
Published : Feb 15, 2017, 8:53 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2017, 8:51 am IST

They had taken an insurance amount of Rs. 1.20 crore as cover for the boy’s life, police said.

(Photo: File/Representational)
 (Photo: File/Representational)

Ahmedabad: An NRI couple has been charged with murdering of their adopted son, so as to pocket the insurance amount of Rs. 1.20 crore that they had taken as cover for the latter's life, police said.

Police lodged an FIR against Arti Loknath, 53, and her husband Kanwaljitsinh Raijada, 28, currently living in London, for allegedly being part of the conspiracy to murder Gopal, 13, said Keshod police inspector Ashok Tilva.

"Arti and Kanwaljitsinh conspired with one Nitish Mund to adopt Gopal (13), get him insured and then kill him so that they could get insurance money. Nitish, who also lived in London before shifting here after his visa expired, had planned along with the couple since 2015 to kill Gopal," Inspector Tilva said.

The NRI couple's role was revealed after police arrested Nitish on Monday in connection with the murder.

The boy had died at a Rajkot hospital on Monday, days after he was attacked with knife by unknown accused riding two motorcycles on the night of February 8 in Keshod in Junagadh district.

Gopal was returning from Rajkot to his home town Maliya along with Nitish, Harsukh Patel, and one Mahadev, Inspector Tilva said.

He was living with Nitish, who planned the attack by hiring two assailants for Rs. 5 lakh each, Inspector Tilva said.

"Hired assailants attacked Gopal and Harsukh Patel after they came out of a vehicle at a pre-decided place at Keshod. We have initiated process to arrest the NRI couple who are at present in UK," Inspector Tilva said.

Tags: nri couple, murder, insurance
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

A Pakistani official just extended a visa till 'Feb 31'

2

Search engines to 'help tackle' copyright infringing

3

28-hour countdown for ISRO's record satellite launch begins

4

Cam sites allow people to send virtual oral sex

5

Kangana Ranaut admits to being in a relationship, wants to get married this year

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham